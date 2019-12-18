Neighbor's Christmas lights inspire non-verbal teen to sing

A Christmas light display in Polk County is doing much than just bringing holiday joy to the community. It’s also encouraging a young girl with autism to express herself in a remarkable way.

For the last 10 years, Marisabel Figueroa has brought her daughter, Kaitlyn to the light display every single night of the holiday season. Kaitlyn, who has autism and is non-verbal, looks forward to it every year, but this year was different.

This year's display triggered the13-year-old to speak for the first time, leaving her mother speechless.

“She just looked up and said. ‘The blue lights. The blue lights,'" Kaitlyn's mother, Marisabel Figueroa said.

'The blue lights' are some of the first words her mom says she’s ever spoken, unprompted.

"You can tell she picks up on things. All these years, you can tell she’s been picking up on things and she’s letting them out now," Figueroa said.

Marisabel said Kaitlyn recently started dancing along to music and humming the tunes, then she started singing and eventually talking.

“I just cried," Figueroa said. "For the first time, I was the one that was speechless and she was the one blowing up talking."

Marisabel says Kaitlyn has always enjoyed music. She hopes their story inspires other parents with children who have autism.

“I want people to look at her father and I and just know that they should never give up on their children just because a doctor tells you she’s going to be non-verbal that’s really not the case," Figueroa said.

The Figueroas' story has gotten national attention, including the attention of Ellen Degeneres. They’re set to appear on her show later this week.