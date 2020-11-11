Expand / Collapse search
Network to End Hunger in need of volunteers to deliver Thanksgiving meals to home-bound children

By
Published 
What's Right with Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers at Daystar Life Center packing meals to give to those in need. 

"I think it is important. It feels great and you are really helping children in our community," Asianna Lotito with the Bay Network to End Hunger Meals on Wheels for Kids Program said.   

Later this month they will be delivering Thanksgiving meals through their ‘Holidays on Wheels’ campaign.

"We teamed up with Metropolitan Ministries to be able to give children food throughout the holidays," explained Lotito. 

The team will be delivering 1,000 meals to all home-bound children in the Bay Area. 

"I think that we can all carve out an hour of our week and do something like this," Lotito said. 

With so many meals to deliver the program needs help. 

"On November 17 we are looking for about 200 volunteers to come help and deliver some holiday meals," said Lotito. "It's something that's important to all of us here as volunteers to be able to give back this holiday season." 

Non-profit organizations coming together to provide meals to children who otherwise might go hungry during this holiday season. What a wonderful campaign to help children. 

For more information on volunteering visit www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer .

