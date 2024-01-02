New challenge 'No Spend January' helps you save money

Looking to save money in the new year? There's a new challenge called "No spend January."

The challenge is where you only spend money on essentials for the whole month. That means you pay for things like housing, groceries and gas, but cut out on that latte or eating out.

The goal is to focus on what you really need. Plus, it's a great way to help get out of debt and save money.

If it seems impossible to try, Shari Bresin with the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences suggests trying "low spend January."

Instead of cutting things out completely, you just cut back on what you can. And if things go well, you can try a no-spend month in February.