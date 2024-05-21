Murder suspect arrested after altercation led to deadly shooting at North Jetty Park: SCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a Nokomis park over the weekend has been arrested.

Deputies in Sarasota County say Franklin Roosevelt Raybon Jr., 22, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday afternoon.

He was identified as the only suspect in the death of Octavius Cornelius Lee Cummings Jr., who was found shot to death at North Jetty Park.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the park on Casey Key Road around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday and found Cummings deceased.

Franklin Roosevelt Raybon Jr. turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. Image is courtesy of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they believe the two men were in an altercation before the shooting occurred.

Raybon has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is also charged with attempted felony murder for firing at another person near the victim, but deputies say that person was not hit.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter