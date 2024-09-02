New COVID vaccines rolling out amid surge in cases

Fall is almost here, and with it comes concerns about a spike in colds, flu, and COVID.

The FDA has approved new COVID vaccines to target new variants, pushing them out early this month to combat a surge in infections.

"It's actually because of the spike. I think we're having more and more people getting the virus. And like I said, it's not it's not being very aggressive. But I think there is a significantly associated loss of productivity," said Dr. Fabi Saba, a Tampa Bay area physician. "Over the last three or four days, we've had on a daily basis four or five newly diagnosed COVID patients. That was not the case during the summer months."

READ: 10 arrested in 'street takeover' at Hillsborough County intersection: FHP

Dr. Saba says getting the vaccine is important for a few reasons.

"If you're vaccinated, you're less likely to have the severe symptoms and your symptoms are going to be milder than people who are not vaccinated. If you're vaccinated, the duration of the disease could also be short term, so your chances of transmitting the virus is less, and your chances of being more contagious because it affects the viral count as well," said Dr. Saba.

READ: 2 teens shot in front of St. Pete convenience store

He says COVID-19 is not going away any time soon, even as the virus is no longer considered a pandemic. The new shots come at a time when doctors hope people will also get their flu vaccine, and all the major pharmacies should now have the updated vaccines.

"Now is the time. Now is the high time from here on to get the flu vaccine, so I think people will be getting them mostly together."

Coronavirus variants circulating this fall primarily cause symptoms such as chills, fever, runny nose and stuffiness, according to physicians.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: