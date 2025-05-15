New data reveals reported crimes on cruise ships in first three months of 2025

The Brief The U.S. Department of Transportation recently released data regarding reported crimes on cruise ships from January to March of this year. There were 48 incidents of alleged crimes on cruises reported to the FBI during that time period, data shows. Those 48 reported incidents, include 33 sexual assaults, seven assaults with serious bodily injury, and seven thefts greater than $10,000.



The U.S. Department of Transportation recently released data regarding reported crimes on cruise ships from January to March of this year.

By the numbers:

There were 48 incidents of alleged crimes on cruises reported to the FBI during that time period, data shows. Here’s how that number compares to past years:

Alleged criminal incidents reported on cruises

This includes data from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation from Jan. 1 to March 31 of the following years:

2019 – 25 incidents 2020 – 18 incidents 2021 – 1 incident 2022 – 17 incidents 2023 – 32 incidents 2024 – 47 incidents 2025 – 48 incidents

"The unfortunate reality is that serious crimes can and do happen on the high seas," the FBI said in an August 2024 message for travelers.

Those 48 reported incidents, include 33 sexual assaults, seven assaults with serious bodily injury, and seven thefts greater than $10,000, 2025 data shows. Some cruise experts said these numbers will cause some passengers to avoid cruises.

The other side:

But, other experts argue context is important: Millions of passengers board cruise ships every year, especially as the industry has bounced back since the COVID pandemic.

"Ships weren't full at that time. You know, there were the COVID restrictions," Stewart Chiron, a Miami-based industry expert known as The Cruise Guy, said of 2020-2022 crime stats.

In fact, Port Tampa Bay expects to break the all-time cruise passenger record this year as the cruise industry continues to boom, officials told FOX 13. However, experts said travelers in general should always be vigilant.

"Going on a cruise anywhere in the world, I mean, it's very important to not let your guard down," Chiron added.

