Port Tampa Bay anticipates breaking all-time cruise passenger record in 2024

Port Tampa Bay expects to break the all-time cruise passenger record this year as the cruise industry continues to boom, officials said.

"It's really kind of an amazing transformation that the cruise industry has taken from literally no business at all - no ship sailing (during the pandemic) - to where we are today," Port Tampa Bay’s vice president of business development, Greg Lovelace, said. "The cruise lines have rebounded quite [well]."

According to a new report from the Florida Ports Council, the total number of cruise passengers across all Florida seaports reached a new record high of 19.4 million in 2023.

Lovelace told FOX 13 almost 20,000 more people took a cruise at Port Tampa Bay from October to December 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

And that passenger growth doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon.

"So [in] fiscal year 2025, we're expecting an even greater increase for the whole year. We're looking at maybe upwards of a 30% increase," Lovelace said.

Travelers out of Tampa will soon have another ship option: The new Margaritaville at Sea Islander will leave Port Tampa Bay starting in June.

In addition, the city of Tampa attracts cruisers, too, Lovelace added.

"We, of course, have the beautiful beaches. We have Busch Gardens. We have a great airport. And so there's a lot of things that draw people to come to Tampa," Lovelace said. "So, it's sort of a two-vacation-in-one. You come down here, you enjoy what's here, and then get on a ship and go down to the Caribbean."

And if you're thinking about taking a cruise in 2024, now is the time to book; the period from January to March is known as "wave season," where cruise lines tend to offer discounts ranging from 30-60% off their pricing, according to AAA officials.

"Right now, we've already seen cruise ships sell out suites and cabins with balconies. So there's a lot of demand out there," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

As you consider your vacation options, there are some cruises that don’t require passports, but AAA travel experts suggest you bring one anyway in case you have an emergency and need to fly back to the U.S.

And a reminder: The state department recently issued travel warnings for both the Bahamas and Jamaica due to increased levels of crime.