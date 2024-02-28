New development honors St. Petersburg history, will include monument dedicated to 'The Courageous 12'

The city of St. Pete is embracing the future, while paying homage to a piece of its history.

The city broke ground on The Central, a mixed use development planned on Central Ave. in downtown St. Pete.

The development will incorporate new life in the heart of the city, and preserve history on the land that used to be home to the St. Pete Police Department.

"And The Central is poised to further elevate this vibrant transformation right here in the edge district," St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said. "It symbolizes progress. It symbolizes innovation, and a commitment to building a future that honors our past and our history."

The project has been years in the making.

The Central will include a 15-story 4-star hotel, 42 workforce housing units, 500 public parking spaces and Class A office space.

It will also include a monument dedicated to "The Courageous 12" St. Pete Police officers.

READ: St. Pete Beach leaders approve controversial expansion of Sirata Beach Resort

In 1965, the 12 African American officers filed the lawsuit, Adam Baker vs. City of St. Petersburg, to gain the full authority of their fellow white officers.

After an appeal in federal court, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in their favor.

The monument will be comprised of 12 bronze sculptures, one of each of the members of The Courageous 12.

"This builds our foundation," Ya La’ford, the artist who designed the monument said. "All of us are just an extension, simply of the growth and nurturing of these brave men."

Leon Jackson Jr. is the last surviving member of The Courageous 12, and was at Wednesday’s groundbreaking to witness the exciting moment.

READ: Tampa City Council takes next step in making Memorial Park Cemetery historic landmark

"It’s a dream come true," Jackson Jr. said. "I never imagined this would happen. When we first filed that lawsuit, we didn’t realize what we were getting into. We didn’t know we were making history, and I never dreamed it would lead up to this."

Jackson Jr. said he is grateful that their work has been remembered and will be honored for years to come. He said he’s particularly grateful for Adam Baker, one of the officers who lead the charge on the lawsuit.

Pictured: The Courageous 12

"Every time I talk about the Courageous 12, I’m carrying the banner for those 11 other officers," Jackson said.

As he stands on the same ground he stood on decades ago as an officer, Jackson Jr. is proud to see it encompass what they stood for.

"When we stood up and challenged racism in the St. Pete Police Department, it was not easy, but we did it for the entire city," he said.

Construction on the parking garage at The Central is underway. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2026.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter