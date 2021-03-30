New dining option takes off at Tampa International Airport

At Tampa International Airport, you don’t have to settle for airplane food any longer. A new food delivery service was just released at the airport.

The new service is called "TPA To Go." It works like other food delivery services, except the whole process happens inside the airport.

It could be a game-changer for travelers who are running late but still want to grab a bite to eat, or for people waiting on a passenger in the main lobby without a ticket to visit the restaurants in the terminals. With TPA To Go, food can be ordered for pickup or delivery to wherever you may be inside the airport.

Over 20 different restaurants are available to choose from. You can place your order online through TPAToGo.com or download the Grab app to have your food brought to you.

Tampa International has been looking for ways to make traveling easier for passengers in light of the pandemic. As the daily number of travelers starts to increase, TPA officials said they want to make sure the airport is a comfortable and safe place to return to. The service will not only give passengers a quicker way to get their food, but it also provides a safe contactless experience.

Tampa International is one of a handful of airports across the nation implementing the food delivery service inside the airport.

Currently, food delivery through TPA To Go is available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Ordering ahead and picking up at the restaurant is free of charge, but delivery will cost users $4.99.

