New Florida bill would toughen penalties for assaults on hospital employees

A new house bill seeks to reclassify the charges for assault and battery on hospital workers to have tougher penalties.

House Bill 825 defines "hospital personnel" as an employee, an agent or a volunteer who is employed, under contract, or otherwise authorized by a hospital giving them the same protections as other professions.

Rep. Kimberly Berfield who is sponsoring the bill, spoke at the House Judiciary Committee meeting about the intent and purpose of the bill.

Two healthcare workers look at electronic chart.

"If such offenses are knowingly committed against one of these frontline workers, the health care industry has a serious and growing problem which we can assist them with," Berfield said.

A Florida Hospital Association report found more than 20,000 workers in the private sector experienced trauma from non-fatal workplace violence. Of those victims, 76% worked in health care.

Recent studies indicate that 44% of nurses reported experiencing physical violence and 68% reported experiencing verbal abuse.

Healthcare worker speaks about workplace violence.

The bill has garnered support from health care workers across the state, including that of Jennifer Segur, the chief nursing officer at AdventHealth North Pinellas.

She spoke at Tuesday’s committee meeting sharing her own personal story of workplace violence early in her career.

"We had a patient that wanted to be discharged. He got very violent, and he started throwing his fist. And also, he was kicking, and he made contact with my abdomen and kicked me when I was five months pregnant with my son, Noah," Segur said.

File of healthcare worker in a hospital.

In a field facing massive staffing shortages and burnout, she says support is needed.

"It's been a trying time, and we need to be protected, because we want to have longevity in this profession," Segur said. "It's really an honor. We get to go to work every day and make an impact, and we need to be at the top of our game and feel safe so that we can safely take care of you and your family."

The bill would reclassify charges as follows:

In the case of assault, from a misdemeanor of the second-degree to a misdemeanor of the first-degree.

In the case of battery, from a misdemeanor of the first-degree to a felony of the third-degree.

In the case of aggravated assault, from a felony of the third-degree to a felony of the second-degree.

In the case of aggravated battery, from a felony of the second-degree to a felony of the first-degree.

House Bill 825 now heads to the Full House for consideration. There’s an identical bill in the Senate also working its way through committee.