New Florida law requires heart screenings for high school athletes. Here's what to know

The Brief The Second Chance Act, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is officially in effect. Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, students in grades 9-12 will need an electrocardiogram, or EKG, screening the first time they participate in an athletic competition. The law is named in honor of Chance Gainer, a Florida Panhandle high school football player who died in 2024 after collapsing during a game.



A new Florida law dubbed the "Second Chance Act" is aimed at helping keep all high school student athletes safe before they start competing.

Second Chance Act

Big picture view:

Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, students in grades 9-12 will need an electrocardiogram, or EKG, screening the first time they participate in an athletic competition.

The screenings must follow standards set by the state's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, and any EKG done within two years prior to the start of the 2026-27 school year will count.

PREVIOUS: Florida bill requiring heart screenings for student athletes heads to governor's desk

If an EKG reveals an abnormality, student athletes will be held out of play until medically cleared.

The Second Chance Act also requires schools to seek public-private partnerships to keep EKG costs low.

Dig deeper:

The law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is named in honor of Chance Gainer, a Florida Panhandle high school football player who died in 2024 after collapsing during a game.

Cardiologists support the new law, saying it's a big step toward identifying hidden heart conditions that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

The Second Chance Act officially took effect July 1.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez, with additional details from previous FOX 13 News reports.