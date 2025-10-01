New Florida laws increase penalties for cybercrimes and child exploitation

The Brief New laws taking effect today increase penalties for cyber-related sexual harassment and child exploitation. Creating or sharing deepfake pornography without consent is now a felony. Child sex trafficking involving victims under 12 or anyone deemed mentally incapacitated is now a capital offense, punishable by life in prison or death.



Florida’s latest set of new laws are designed to catch up with technology-driven crimes, especially those involving artificial intelligence and online exploitation.

Big picture view:

The legislation highlights a growing concern over how fast-developing AI tools are being misused for exploitation. Victims of cyber harassment, particularly women and children, are disproportionately targeted by deepfake pornography and online predators. These changes aim to give law enforcement stronger tools and victims new avenues for justice.

Sexual Images

Deepfake pornography: It is now a felony to create, possess, solicit, or share AI-generated sexual images or videos of someone without their consent. This closes a loophole in the Florida code that left out the creation of deepfake pornography.

Victim rights: Individuals depicted in sexual deepfakes without consent can sue for no less than $10,000 in damages.

Child protection: Felony-level penalties have been increased for those who possess, solicit, or exchange sexual images of children under 16.

Sexual Cyberharassment

Image sharing: The law strengthens penalties for distributing or publishing sexual images of another person without their consent.

Capital Human Trafficking of Vulnerable Persons for Sexual Exploitation

Trafficking vulnerable persons: Trafficking a child under 12 or anyone deemed mentally incapacitated has been elevated to a capital crime. Violators face up to life in prison or the death penalty.

What they're saying:

After the arrest of a Pasco County third grade teacher accused of creating AI-generated pornographic images of students last year, Sheriff Chris Nocco emphasized the challenge law enforcement faces in keeping pace with criminals using new technology:

"The difficult thing is that the laws can’t keep up with the criminals a lot of times, especially as you’re dealing with artificial intelligence, as you deal with computer crimes. They’re consistently thinking ahead to different things."