New hotels help Tampa meet high demand for Super Bowl LV

About 1,200 new hotel rooms will be available in time for the Super Bowl LV in February, according to the city's Department of Development and Economic Opportunity.

Even though the game is expected to welcome a limited number of fans because of the pandemic, having so many new rooms will free up a lot of space for visitors during the big game.

When the Super Bowl was in Tampa in 2009, hotels reached full capacity, according to Visit Tampa Bay.

"Having a major event like this is a big plus, it's a big economic driver for the city," said Rob Rosner, the city's director of economic opportunity. "We are working with [the Super Bowl Host Committee] to bring as many people as we can here. Obviously we care about being a COVID safe environment here, so that is a moving target as we know but the Super Bowl is till happening on time as planned."

The 519-room JW Marriott on Water Street had its soft opening in November and is fully booked for the Super Bowl, according to Rosner.

Two Hyatt hotels will be halfway complete and ready for guests by the time of the Super Bowl.

Also, the Tampa Midtown development is on track to be open sometime in January. That development has two hotels.

