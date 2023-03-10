New K9 joins Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

article

The newest member of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is ready to take a bite out of crime.

The agency welcomed K9 Hondo on March 1 after he completed certification for patrol work.

K9 Hondo has been partnered with Deputy Alex Mason, who is new to the K-9 unit.

Hondo will also be a part of the SWAT team.

Patrol K9s like Hondo help deputies locate missing people or suspects that have fled from a crime, conduct building and area searches for important evidence, and more.

PCSO says these skills help deputies resolve situations quickly, which returns deputies to service faster, where they’re able to continue to take other calls, instead of remaining on one call for a long period of time.

Wesley Chapel Honda donated the money to buy, equip and train K-9 Hondo.