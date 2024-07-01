New law creates child custody exchange safe zones at sheriff's offices

There are now designated areas, or "Safe Zones," at sheriff's offices in Florida where separated parents who share custody can safely exchange their children.

The new state law requires adequate lighting, purple signage or lights, and video surveillance that records 24/7 and retains the recordings for at least 45 days.

Proponents say this law shines a light on how dangerous custody exchanges can be.

"There's a lot of dangerous things that can happen. We've seen over the years in the Tampa Bay area occasional exchanges of children where gun violence and fights have ensued when the abuser has shot his partner. That has happened in the past," said Mindy Murphy, President/CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the law requires sheriff's offices to have at least one location. However, they have 12; one at every substation.

They implemented exchange zones way before there was a law.

"We want to create a safe zone where you can exchange children, buy or exchange products you buy online and we've done this even before there was a law because we think it's a great idea. We applaud the governor and the legislature for creating this law," said Judd.

The law was named for Florida mother Cassie Carli, who went missing in 2022 after meeting her child's father in a restaurant parking lot during a custody exchange. Her body was discovered weeks later and the father was indicted in connection with her death.

The legislation also requires parents who share custody to create a parenting plan approved by a court that details how they will share the daily responsibilities of raising the child.

Murphy adds that at the end of the day, if an abuser wants to harm their ex-partner or their kids, they will, so she suggests victims remain vigilant.

"We talk a lot about safety planning with victims," said Murphy. "You should always trust your gut and you should always be attuned to your surroundings. Everything around you can be a tool to help you be safer, but at the end of the day you have to use your own judgment."

The bill was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis last month.

