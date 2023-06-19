New mural unveiled in front of Woodson African American Museum of Florida in honor of Juneteenth

A new, reimagined mural was unveiled in front of the Woodson African American Museum of Florida on Monday's Juneteenth holiday.

It reads "Black History Matters" and is painted in the middle of 9th Ave.

Each block letter was designed and created by a different artist.

"My inspiration behind Muhammad Ali is that he's just a fighter, and we're fighting for Black history," artist James "Freeman" Kitchens said.

The 'R' was created by Daniel "R5" Barojas.

"This is my interpretation of a Black Seminole and traditional Seminole attire," Barojas said.

READ: Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival returns to Raymond James Stadium

A celebration was held Monday morning that included a dance performance and speakers, including St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch, U.S. Representative Kathy Castor, and State Senator Darryl Rouson.

"We're coming together to unveil a remarkable symbol, a mural that represents hope, strength, and character," Welch said.

"Black history is all of our history," Castor said.

Artists gathered on Saturday to paint their letters. According to the museum, 9th Ave. between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be closed until July 10.

READ: Juneteenth holiday a time to celebrate culture and remember the past

In 2021, a $27 million plan to move and expand this museum was announced.

But then the museum was included in the new development plan for Tropicana Field that the mayor selected at the beginning of this year.

Museum leaders told FOX 13 on Monday that they are excited to be included in the plans concerning the new ballpark and are thrilled about the opportunity to have a larger footprint in the community.