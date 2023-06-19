Juneteenth holiday a time to celebrate culture and remember the past

Monday marks Juneteenth as a federal holiday for the third time, even though it’s a day that’s been part of our history for over 150 years.

﻿"First, it means a day of celebration, second it means a day of understanding, it means a day of education, and it means we’re moving forward, and we’re not looking back," said Yvette Lewis, the president of the NAACP Hillsborough County chapter.

President Joe Biden proclaimed Juneteenth a national holiday in 2021.

Lewis says that has helped bring more awareness about the time in our nation's history when African Americans were enslaved.

The day reflects June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought news of freedom to enslaved African Americans in Texas, even though President Abraham Lincoln signed the "emancipation proclamation" two-and-a-half years earlier.

"To see flags being raised on top of county buildings and city buildings, and to say wow, we have a federal holiday on behalf of Juneteenth, that speaks volumes. It's very heavy," Lewis said.

Celebrations and rallies have been going on for days around the Bay Area leading up to Juneteenth. Lewis says this is important because you can’t have one day to commemorate history.

"This isn’t enough, but it definitely is a step in the right direction towards education, towards understanding, and for some people, towards healing," said Lewis. "You have to understand that we are probably one or two generations away from what really happened."