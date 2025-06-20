New Port Richey historic theatre passes passion for plays to next generation through summer camp experience

The Brief The Richey Suncoast Theatre is hosting youth camps over the summer. Children are currently rehearsing for a performance of "Seussical The Musical". Registration is still open for the remaining camps this summer.



A summer camp at Richey Suncoast Theatre uses the world of Dr. Seuss to expose kids to the world of musical theater.

"It's the basics of things so they can a taste of being on stage," Richey Suncoast Theatre Creative Director Jess Glass said.

Big picture view:

Sixteen kids, from 6-9 years old, are learning songs from "Seussical The Musical". It's the first of four theater camps offered by the theatre during the summer.

"We're teaching the kids the basics about acting. They also get a little bit of reading comprehension in there. They get to sing. They get dance," Glass explained.

READ: Summer camps at Dunedin Fine Art Center

The kids rehearse one full song, "All The Things You Can Think", and small parts of other songs in the musical. The week ends with a small performance for family and friends. Instruction, rehearsals and the end of the week performance all take place on the stage of the historical theater, which will be 100 years old next year.

What they're saying:

"It just feels more real when you're in a real space," Glass said. "For our performance, we'll have actual microphones, and the kids will be under the stage lights. It's just a feeling of accomplishment that you get when you actually get to be a part of a full production like that."

READ: Free camp exposes music to over 100 kids each summer

Glass encourages the kids to come back to the community theater to watch and even audition for future performances.

"The whole reason we do this is to give kids a safe space to explore their artistic side," Glass said. "We hope to foster a love for theater arts."

What you can do:

Registration is still open for the remaining camps this summer.

Click here for more information.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13 Photojournalist Barry Wong.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: