New Port Richey man dies after crash on US-19: FHP

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 54-year-old New Port Richey man died at a local hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 42-year-old Palm Harbor man was headed north on US-19 as the New Port Richey man headed south on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

At the intersection of Louis Avenue, the Dodge turned left into the path of the motorcyclist around 2:45 p.m., according to FHP.

Authorities say the Palm Harbor man was not injured but the New Port Richey man was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist died overnight at the hospital.