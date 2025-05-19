New Port Richey man killed in fiery crash on I-75: FHP
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A New Port Richey man who troopers say was cutting in and out of traffic Sunday night was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Wesley Chapel.
The backstory:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old man was traveling northbound on I-75 around 7:20 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle while cutting in and out of traffic and entered the outside shoulder of the highway.
Once on the shoulder, troopers say the vehicle struck a light pole and caught fire.
The driver died at the scene.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
