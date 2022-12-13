New renderings show baseball stadium in proposed 'GasWorx' District that would link Ybor and Channelside

The City of Tampa released new renderings of a one-of-a-kind baseball stadium in the middle of the proposed GasWorx District, which would link Ybor and Channelside.

The design shows the stadium just South of Ybor City and the Selmon Expressway, and just east of the Channel that is now home to a shipping hub.

"If his plans include a Major League Baseball stadium, in my mind that would be a great place to have one," said developer Ken Stoltenberg, who plans to develop property across the street.

Tampa developer Darryl Shaw plans to turn 25 acres of industrial land into a so-called "GasWorx" District. The renderings show a stadium amidst the mixed-use development.

Screenshots from the City of Tampa show top officials have seen the renderings.

A deal to bring the Tampa Bay Rays to Tampa failed in 2018 after funding questions weren't answered.

Tuesday, the City of Tampa released the following statement:

"There are still significant questions that need to be answered in terms of financing and infrastructure....Tampa's position remains as it's always been: Tampa would be an ideal location for the Rays stadium, but anywhere in Tampa Bay would be a win for our community."

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in June that the city was working with the Rays organization to make sure the team stays in the Tampa Bay area.

On St. Petersburg's side, there are already incentives in the current lease for the team to gain financial incentives if they stay in that city. Just last week, the city unveiled four designs of how the site could be redeveloped with baseball and the Gas Plant District's history front and center.

"We believe the Historic Gas Plant District is the best location for a new MLB stadium for a variety of reasons," the City of St. Petersburg said in a statement. "We understand the Rays are looking at alternative options just as the city considers all its options related to the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District."

The owner of the site, Darryl Shaw, did not want to comment on this stadium design, which came from a firm in Kansas City. The Rays, which had that design made, did not want to comment either.