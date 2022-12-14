New report shows COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 18 million hospitalizations, three million deaths

Two years ago, the first group of people were able to get their COVID-19 vaccine in US, and a new report from the Commonwealth Fund shows the shots prevented more than 18 million hospitalizations and three million deaths.

In December 2020, a shot of hope against COVID-19 went into frontline healthcare workers and the elderly in nursing homes. Two years later, doctors and scientists have learned a lot about the vaccine’s strengths and weaknesses.

"We have really good data showing how many deaths it prevented, how many severe, you know, hospitalization, severe course of disease that they've prevented," said Dr. Jill Roberts, an associate professor at the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health. "Has it all been success stories? No, of course not. It would have been wonderful if we could have gotten a vaccine that stopped transmission."

Dr. Roberts said the COVID vaccine is not perfect, but it worked to protect for two years.

"To be vaccinated, that means you did the primary series, and so for many people that may have been two shots. It may have actually been three doses, especially if you were older and in one of the high risk groups," said Roberts.

But a Kaiser Family Foundation’s analysis of CDC data found more vaccinated people are currently dying from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people. At the beginning of the pandemic, mostly unvaccinated people were dying. Over time, the scales tipped the other direction, and more than half of people dying now are vaccinated.

Dr. Roberts said that’s because majority of the country, around 80% of people, according to the CDC, got at least one dose, and the virus changed over the last two years.

"Over time, that immunity has started to wane. They didn't get the booster shot. They didn't get the bivalent booster that we have out now. So, unfortunately, we end up being in a situation where immune wise, they're pretty much identical to where they were before they were vaccinated. So, they don't have any protection," said Roberts.

If you have concerns about the vaccine, public health experts said don’t hesitate to bring them up.

"I always say reach out to that trusted healthcare provider. If you have questions, if you have concerns, talk to them about them," she said.

And as for the future of the COVID vaccine, researchers said it’s time to build on the foundation and improve.

"My hope is, and I would knock on wood, this would be my Christmas wish. Let's get a vaccine that can actually stop transmission," said Roberts.

Health experts said the highest deaths have been in the older population throughout the pandemic. CDC data shows overall just 13.5% of all people got the bivalent booster to protect against the current virus.