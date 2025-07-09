New splash pad opening in Hernando County is one the state's largest

The Brief Hernando County opened one of Florida’s largest splash pads Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting celebration. The new Anderson Snow Splash Pad features 32 interactive water elements and holds up to 174 people. It’s the culmination of a $200,000 community-driven effort between the county and local civic groups.



Hernando County is making a splash with the grand opening of the new Anderson Snow Splash Pad. It is ranked among the largest municipal splash pads in Florida.

The massive 6,000-square-foot water play area includes 32 interactive splash features, a 5,000-gallon underground storage tank, and a high-powered recirculating system that refreshes every three minutes. It can hold up to 174 people at once, placing it in the top 5% of municipal splash pads in the country for size and capacity.

The project was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning that included remarks from local leaders, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.

What we know:

County leaders say this splash pad is about more than water.

"Today, we’re not just opening a splash park," said Dominique Holmes, public information officer for Hernando County, "We are opening a space for family, friends, and neighbors to come together to create lasting memories."

Commissioner Jerry Campbell called the project a dream that began with "a couple of individuals and Rotary members sitting at a table." Together they raised over $200,000 to bring it to life. "This is what teamwork looks like when a community truly comes together and works side by side," he said.

Campbell added that the space is meant to be "a safe and accessible area for families to have fun and create lasting memories now and for generations to come."

Commissioner John Allocco echoed the sentiment, saying, "This is exactly what the private and public sector should be doing in every single community."