New Tampa Dance Theatre brings The Nutcracker to life

Seeing The Nutcracker during the holidays is a tradition for all ages.

The history of The Nutcracker dates back more than a century ago. It first started in Russia in 1892. It debuted in England in 1934 and the first American performance took place in 1944 at the San Francisco Ballet.

When it appeared on television in 1957, The Nutcracker turned into an immortal Christmas tradition.

"It's a phenomenon that relates to children's magic, dreams and sometimes mischievous siblings. It really can be for everyone," said Dyane Elkins Ironwing, artistic director at the New Tampa Dance Theatre. The theatre is rehearsing for its 20th-anniversary performance of The Nutcracker.

Ironwing said every step matters when preparing for the classic show. "We know that this performance could be someone's first Nutcracker and someone’s last Nutcracker, so they need to give their heart to the audience," he said.

Studio alumni Justin Kahan has performed all 20 years. "Even when I danced in New York the six years I was there, I managed somehow to be here every single year for Nutcracker," Kahan explained.

Kahan said the show is on every young dancer's bucket list. "Everybody talks about The Nutcracker, you hear about The Nutcracker,” Kahan said. “You see all your favorite stars do parts in The Nutcracker. As a kid, you definitely want to be part of that world!"

Ironwing said the staying power of The Nutcracker comes from a storyline for both the young and young at heart, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's timeless score.

"Even without dance, the music is so moving,” Ironwig said. “You can listen to that music and dream your own choreography. But to be able to be in a theatre and see someone's interpretation of it is so unique. You can see different productions and they can be the same storyline, but it’s interesting to see how they put that story together."

The New Tampa Dance Theatre is performing The Nutcracker Friday through Sunday at the University of South Florida.

LINK: Tickets are available ticketmaster.com.

