New Tarpon Springs pop up market will be home to more than 15 local small businesses this summer

A new indoor market is opening in Tarpon Springs this summer.

It’s hosted by The Vintage Eclectic and will feature a collection of more than 15 small businesses, artists and vintage curators – most women-owned.

People can expect to find everything from handmade soaps to home decor, jewelry, plants, clothing and more.

The summer pop up market will be open Wednesdays-Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August.

The Vintage Eclectic Co. is located at 104 Athens Street in Tarpon Springs.