New temperature scanners arrive at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

For those passing through Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, there's a new safety option after the facility installed three temperature scanners.

Two of those scanners will be dedicated to passengers, and one will be employees to use. The non-contact, thermal scanners are able to detect if people have a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees, which is what the CDC considers as a fever.

The scanners are part of the facility's "Fly Safe" program, and using the temperature checking kiosk is voluntary.

There will be signs at the kiosk that says individuals with elevated body temperature should not travel and seek further medical evaluation.

"The daily temperature screening of our employees is another layer of safety protection for our passengers," CEO Rick Piccolo said in a statement. "The voluntary temperature kiosk for passengers provides an added self-screening service to the traveling public.”

