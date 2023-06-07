New Wave Attenuation Devices to be installed near Skyway Fishing Pier to help prevent erosion

Sticking slightly out of the water, triangular pyramids forms a line of defense against mother nature. Hundreds of them can be seen along the side of southbound I-275 near the Skyway Fishing Pier.

"The shape of them helps deflect the wave energy from when you get storm surge or any sort of waves," said Brent Setchell, an engineer with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

The pyramids, also known as Wave Attenuation Devices, are made out of fiber and reinforced with concrete. Setchell said they’re being used to help with erosion.

READ: Frostproof farmer plants hundreds of avocado trees in hopes of growing them commercially

"There was quite a bit of erosion because of the proximity of the shoreline to the roadway. There was getting quite a bit of wave action over the seawall and washing away the road," said Setchell.

Erosion has been visible, but FDOT engineer Brent Setchell said Wave Attenuation Devices help prevent this from occurring.

Now, 844 of the Wave Attenuation Devices are being installed in two different locations outside of the south rest area and along the access channel by the Skyway Fishing Pier. FDOT said the $6.3 million project comes with benefits to the environment – from protecting seagrass growth to attracting sea creatures.

"We will get the sea growth grass behind the Wave Attenuation Devices because of the reduction in the wave energy, but the shape of the wad themselves and the openings allow fish to get inside them and have a safe refuge and crustaceans will be able to attach to the outside of them as well providing a unique habitat structure almost like a natural reef out there in the water for an abundant of other wildlife species," said Setchell.

The concrete structures will remain visible from the road and water. Signs will also be installed to alert boaters of their location.

MORE: USF professor set to reemerge after living 100 days underwater conducting record-breaking research

Construction should be finished by the end of summer, depending on weather.

The Wave Attenuation Devices stand tall, working to protect a vital link to Tampa Bay.

"The Skyway is an iconic bridge within our region and really a key transportation corridor between Manatee and Pinellas County. Ensuring that long term access and reliance on the bridge is key for this," said Setchell.

There are two projects like this already installed in the Tampa Bay area – one at EG Simmons Park in Ruskin and the other at Sunken Island in Hillsborough Bay.