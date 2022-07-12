New York City nuclear attack PSA: steps people should take

New York City's Office of Emergency Management has issued a public service announcement in case the city is attacked with nuclear weapons.

While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in or near New York City is very low, the OEM says the video is intended to "encourage New Yorkers to take key, simple steps in the event of such an incident."

The PSA outlines the following three steps to take in case of nuclear fallout:

Step. 1- Get inside fast. Get into a building and move away from windows.

Step 2 - Stay inside. Shut all doors and windows. Head to a basement or as far into the middle of the building as possible. If you were outside after the blast, get cleaned immediately. Remove and bag all dirty clothing.

Step 3 - Stay tuned. Follow media for more information. Don't forget to sign up for Notify NYC. And, don't go outside until officials say it is safe.

"Ironically, the notion of protecting yourself from fallout is more relevant now than it was at the peak of the fallout shelter program," said Jeff Schlegelmilch, National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia Climate School.

"New York City Emergency Management has a multitude of free resources for New Yorkers to prepare for emergencies, including no-notice events," said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol. "As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed."