New young adult thriller comes from the mind of Tampa author Amy Christine Parker

We all need a little distraction from reality these days. Sometimes losing yourself in a good book is just the thing to take you away for a while.

A Tampa-area author’s new book is the ultimate escape. Amy Christine Parker is the critically acclaimed author of "Gated, Astray, Smash and Grab."

Now, her novel "Flight 171" is on the shelves and ready take readers of young adult thriller fiction on a wild ride.

You can find more about Amy’s book, "Flight 171" at https://www.amazon.com/Flight-171-Underlined-Christine-Parker/dp/0593563034/ref=sr_1_1