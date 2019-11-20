NFL star returns to Tampa to make a difference for homeless citizens

A star of the NFL is using his fame to help homeless citizens in Tampa.

Green Bay Packer wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is used to the spotlight. The former University of South Florida star is using his fame to proved people with life necessities.

"My parents instilled in me from a very young age to be able to go out and give back to the less fortunate," Valdes-Scantling explained.

This is the third year for his duffle bag drive. The first year, his fans helped him give out 60 bags filled with toiletries, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouth wash, dental floss, clothes, and socks. Last year, they gave away 200.

He hopes the program grows even more this year, and to help with that goal, he teamed up with Daycare Life Center, which helps people with basic services.

"It continues to give me hope that we have such incredible people in the world, that they see a need and respond," said Daycare Life Center's Jane Trocheckwalker.

Valdes-Scantling's parents are proud of their son's career, but even more so of his giving spirit.

"I wanted them to grow up having the ability to be able to give something back and want to give something back," said Marquez's mother, Tahisia Scantling.

"He just wants to put smiles on people's faces, give people those things that we take for granted," Marquez's father, Marcellus Scantling said.

Marquez will hold an event to give away the bags on Christmas Day.