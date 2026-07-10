Terrion Arnold case: Hillsborough judge denies ankle monitor request for former Detroit Lions cornerback

The Brief Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold virtually appeared before a Hillsborough County judge on Friday morning regarding his bond conditions. Arnold is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping in Tampa. Prosecutors requested the court mandate an ankle monitor after the Detroit Lions released him from the team, but the judge denied the state's motion.



Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will not be required to wear an ankle monitor while awaiting trial for armed robbery and kidnapping charges, a Hillsborough County judge ruled Friday.

Prosecutors had asked the court to reconsider that condition of bond for the football player, following his recent release from the Detroit Lions.

RELATED: Detroit Lions release Terrion Arnold after Tampa kidnapping, armed robbery arrest

Tampa court bond hearing

What we know:

Arnold faced a Hillsborough County judge during a virtual hearing Friday morning to address his pretrial release conditions. The state filed a motion to reconsider the condition of GPS monitoring after the Detroit Lions released him last week, just hours after he was granted bond.

Prosecutors argued that the judge did not previously require Arnold to have GPS monitoring because he could not safely play or practice with an ankle monitor.

"He specifically said he's giving this defendant a tremendous benefit, because of the unique nature of his employment, which he no longer has," Asst. State Attorney Kevin Riley said.

Defense fights ankle monitor

The other side:

Arnold's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, argued that his nature of employment was only one factor that the judge used to determine bond conditions.

"One, the other defendants were charged at or about the time of this event, literally within days," Steinberg said. "Mr. Arnold remained free for months. During that long period of time, there was no suggestion that he threatened, harmed, controlled, contacted or had any effort to contact any of the alleged victims in this case. Two, I don't think anyone's suggesting he's a flight risk. I don't think that's an issue. Three, I'm going to also suggest this, that the purposes of bond and an ankle monitor should not be punitive."

Steinberg said that Arnold's release from the Lions was a financial decision. Arnold's agent was also on the virtual hearing Friday morning. She said four NFL teams reached out within 24 hours of his release.

"He had a visit two days ago, and he also has a visit set up next week," Nicole Lynn, Arnold's agent, said. "With an ankle monitor, that would be tricky for him to continue those visits and workouts."

His agent added that there is a strong likelihood that a team will sign Arnold within the next 45 days.

"But all those teams justifiably said, 'Look, if he's going to wear an ankle bracelet, we're not going to sign'," Steinberg said.

Largo Airbnb theft investigation

The backstory:

The case stems from a February incident linked to a theft at an Airbnb in Largo that police say Arnold rented earlier this year. Prosecutors argue that Arnold orchestrated a violent attack on three victims to recover stolen valuables.

His defense team said he was under investigation for nearly five months, cooperated with an attorney, never posed a flight risk and surrendered immediately once a warrant was issued.

Arnold is one of seven defendants in the case, and the only defendant to be granted bond.

Pretrial house arrest rules

What's next:

The judge denied the state's motion, ruling that the change in Arnold's employment status alone was not substantial enough to change the condition of his bond and require GPS monitoring. He cited the original judge's comments when setting bond.

"There was also other factors that he took into consideration, specifically that Mr. Arnold was under investigation for nearly five months related to this incident," Judge Jeffrey Rich said. "He engaged an attorney, he never fled, there was never an issue during that five-month period, and upon a warrant being issued, he immediately turned himself in."

The judge said the other conditions of his bond are still in place. Arnold is to be confined to his home, except for work and legal outings. Two of the other six defendants have already pleaded guilty, while the remaining co-defendants are being held in jail without bond.

Missing trial timeline details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific dates for Arnold's upcoming trial or future court depositions.