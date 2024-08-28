NHC monitoring 2 disturbances in tropical Atlantic

article

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two potential tropical disturbances in the Atlantic that could develop.

The NHC is still monitoring a tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic on Wednesday. It gives the area a 20 percent chance of developing over the next week.

According to the NHC, environmental conditions appear ‘generally favorable’ for some slow development this weekend into early next week.

A little further north, an area of low pressure a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Dry air and strong winds should limit this second area during the next day or so, according to NHC, while it moves north-northeast. The NHC gives it a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 10 percent chance of development over the next week.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg mentioned that while we should see a hurricane-free Labor Day weekend around the U.S., if and when the season ramps back up, those storms will have plenty of fuel to work with in the Caribbean and Gulf.