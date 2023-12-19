Police search for 2 suspects accused of shooting security guard at Tampa nightclub: TPD

article

The Tampa Police Department released pictures showing two suspects they are searching for in connection with a shooting at a nightclub on Friday.

Photos courtesy: Tampa Police Department

According to TPD, a security guard at Chica's Cabaret, at 4009 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., was shot at around 4:55 a.m. on Friday. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are now working to identify the two suspects in the shooting. One is described as a white or Hispanic man with possible blonde hair; he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and Bass Pro hat.

Photo courtesy: Tampa Police Department

TPD described the driver of the suspect vehicle as a Hispanic man in his twenties. He is 5'8", 175 pounds, with a medium build, short dark hair, and a tattoo on his neck, according to police.

The vehicle is a mid-size dark SUV. It fled northbound on North Grady Avenue. TPD asks anyone who can identify the suspects in these images to contact them by calling 813-231-6130.