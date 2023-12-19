Hillsborough County deputy injured in ‘ambush’ heads home for the holidays

After more than a month in a hospital and rehab facility, a Hillsborough County deputy will be spending Christmas at home with his family after investigators say a suspect intentionally rammed into him and another deputy as they responded to a call for help at his home.

Corporal Carlos Brito, 39, is expected to be released from Encompass Health Rehabilitation Center in Largo on Tuesday morning.

In a statement announcing Corporal Brito's release, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chronister said, "It is an honor to witness corporal Brito's strength and determination as he continues on his path to healing. I can't say enough about the community's unconditional support during this time. Thank you to all who have rallied behind him"

The other deputy who was injured, Manuel Santos, suffered a broken leg which officials said required surgery. He was wheeled out of Tampa General Hospital after his discharge Saturday, November 11. Santos described the incident as the "scariest moment of my life."

Brito faced a much more difficult road to recovery following the incident on November 9. Officials with HCSO originally feared that Brito's injuries would require a leg amputation.

Corporal Carlos Brito in the hospital. Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 9, the two deputies were responding to a call in Brandon at around 7:44 a.m. after a woman said her son was in a mental health crisis at their home.

According to investigators, deputies arrived at the Heather Lakes subdivision where Bouzy and his mother lived. The first two arriving deputies found the son sitting in a running car and tried to de-escalate the situation, but Bouzy refused to roll down the window and left the scene in the car.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Bouzy then returned to the scene, where two other deputies had arrived, at a high rate of speed. He accelerated into them and struck two of the deputies, where they were standing about 10 feet from their cars.

Ralph Bouzy mugshots courtesy of HCSO.

The deputies tried to dive out of the way but were pinned between their vehicles.

The incident wasn’t Bouzy’s first brush with the law.

Officials say in 2015, Bouzy tried to ram his car into a deputy’s vehicle during a hit-and-run incident. In 2017, during another hit-and-run crash, investigators say Bouzy attacked a police officer during his arrest. Later that year, Bouzy’s family called police because they feared for their lives following an attack on two relatives, according to authorities.

Ralph Bouzy mugshot courtesy of HCSO.

Authorities say Bouzy also injured a deputy by headbutting him.

Records show Bouzy’s family tried to get him help for mental health issues, but he refused to take his medication.

Bouzy’s mother told deputies her son was bipolar and schizophrenic and was out of medication the day he struck the two deputies. She added that Bouzy was trashing the house and acting aggressively.

The public defender's office also filed a motion explaining that Bouzy’s mother tried to get her son mental health treatment but failed. They say the mother tried to Baker Act Bouzy days before he hit deputies, but for some reason, the court rejected his mother’s request twice.

Before that, there were 15 Baker Act proceedings in his criminal record that his lawyers point to as evidence of his mental illness.

According to documents, in some criminal cases, Bouzy entered into a pretrial intervention program instead of facing jail time and in other cases, charges were dropped.

Bouzy has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer for striking the deputies.

On Dec. 6, a judge ordered Bouzy to a mental health facility.

After receiving mental health treatment, Bouzy will head to trial when he is deemed competent.