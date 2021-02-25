Nik Wallenda brings drive-in daredevil show back to Sarasota 

The show must go on is a phrase that has taken on new meaning.

"The first time I got back up there I literally got tears in my eyes I was so emotional because it’s such a great feeling for us," said Tina Winn.

Tina Winn is known to crowds as Galaxy Girl. She's one of several performers, daredevils and athletes performing in Nik Wallenda's Daredevil rally.

"We haven't gotten to perform in a while. I think we are going to communicate so well with the public it will be a rush for the public and ourselves," she said.

Wallenda has amazed crowds with his death-defying feats. He holds 11 Guinness world records, has performed in every state and across the world. He started the drive-up rally one year ago.

Advertisement

As COVID-19 shut down entertainment venues and put performers on pause, he came up with a way to keep them going.

"This is an opportunity to put together an incredible show with some of the greatest athletes, daredevils, performers around the world but also to give them an opportunity to pay their bills," said Wallenda.

Kicking the rally off in Sarasota, where many circus entertainers live, Johnny Rocket hopes it'll give them a chance to work and do what they love.

"It's to give them, a chance to show off their talents and skills and things that took them literally a lifetime to perfect," he said.

A time for families to gather safely and enjoy a show, no longer taken for granted.

"Every performer in this show has multiple Guinness book world records, all types of other records that they hold, gold medals in X-games and on and on and on. When you come out here you are truly going to get to see the best of the best," said Rocket.

Showtimes are Friday, February 26, 5 p.m.; Saturday, February 27, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday, February 28, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Thursday, March 4, 5 p.m.; Friday, March 5, 5 p.m.; Saturday, March 6, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 7, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The viewing option will be like that of a drive-in movie – from the comfort of a vehicle. Tickets may be purchased at www.daredevilrally.com or by calling 941-870-7444.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter