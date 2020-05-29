Daredevil Nik Wallenda and crew will host drive-in 'thrill' shows in Sarasota

At Nathan Benderson Park, there's a show going up unlike any other.

"When this pandemic hit, just like the rest of the world, we were like, ‘Oh my goodness, what we are going to do?’" said Erendira Wallenda.

Erendira’s husband, Nik Wallenda, had a thought: A drive-in Daredevil Rally.

The idea came straight from the drive-in movie concept. You pull up with your family and you're safely spread out from others.

"We knew the entire world is under a lot of stress right now, we are hoping this show will kind of relieve people," said Nik.

Nik started calling friends -- daredevils and circus performers alike, entertainers he met across the world.

"As an entertainer, there is no such thing as being a subcontractor. PPP payroll protection program, that doesn’t help us in any way. All of us need work," said Nik.

Fifteen to 20 performers make up Nik Wallenda's Daredevil Rally.

"This is a good opportunity for all of those aspects to come together and create something great," said Blake Wallenda.

That'll include BMX riders, a human cannonball, sway pole acts, a motorcycle on the high wire, the wheel of death, and of course Wallenda's famous sky walk. That's just a few acts the Wallendas will help get back to work.

"It's been really hard on the whole circus business. No one has had work in months now and they’re not really sure when they will have work again," said performer Alec Bryant.

Living by the motto, the show must go on -- this time in front of a line of cars, with their radios tuned into the show.

"You have to work with what you’ve got and you have to make it work. If that is what it has to go to right now, then this is what we are going to do to make it happen," continued Bryant.

Erendira Wallenda agreed.

"When the world is dark, we are called to be the shining light so hopefully this brings light to our area and happiness," she added.

Show times are:

Friday, June 5, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 6, 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 7, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 11, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 12, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 13, 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 14, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.daredevilrally.com and a share of the proceeds generated will benefit All Faiths Food Bank. Attendees can get $1 off their ticket price for every can of non-perishable food brought to the event (a maximum of $5 off).

