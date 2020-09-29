No arrests made two years after shooting death of Winter Haven man

article

It's been two years since a 21-year-old man was shot and killed as he slept at a friend's home in Winter Haven, and his killer has yet to be identified or arrested.

On Tuesday morning, police say they will return to the neighborhood where the deadly shooting occurred and canvass the area in hopes of generating new leads in the murder of Darnell Powell.

On Sept. 29, 2018, investigators said, at the time, that an unknown person fired several rounds into a home, through the bedroom window, on Avenue V Northeast, striking Powell. He was found on a bed with gunshot wounds.

PREVIOUS: Mom seeks justice 1 year after spray of bullets killed her son

Despite officers' efforts to render aid, police said he died from his injuries.

His mother, Darnya Barber, told FOX 13 she doesn't think her son was the intended target.

“Someone has to know something,” she said last year. “No one’s speaking up. No one’s helping us get any kind of justice for him.”

There is a $5,000 reward for information that would help them solve the case. Anyone with information can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 to remain anonymous.