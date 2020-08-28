No carnivals, no problem: You can still get your fair-food fix at Pasco County Fairgrounds

If you've been craving your favorite fair or carnival food, there is an event -- where you can practice social distancing -- and indulge.

Over at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, they are hosting the Fair Food Fix Drive-Thru on the following dates: Aug. 28-30 and Sept. 4-6. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days.

With all of the fairs cancelled this summer due to coronavirus, vendors have suffered financially, and are having to get creative to figure out an income-stream.

You can drive through here, never get out of your car, and get some of those tasty treats usually only offered up at the fair. The offerings here include Spaghetti Eddies, Super Dog on a Stick, Valentino's London Broil, Libby's Soft Serve, Red's Red Apples & Carnival Treats.

