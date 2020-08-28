Expand / Collapse search

No carnivals, no problem: You can still get your fair-food fix at Pasco County Fairgrounds

Published 
Charley's World
FOX 13 News

Indulge in fair food without leaving your car

If your favorite part of any fair or carnival is the food, the Fair Food Fix Drive-Thru at the Pasco County Fairgrounds might be for you.

DADE CITY, Fla. - If you've been craving your favorite fair or carnival food, there is an event -- where you can practice social distancing -- and indulge.

Over at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, they are hosting the Fair Food Fix Drive-Thru on the following dates: Aug. 28-30 and Sept. 4-6. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days.

With all of the fairs cancelled this summer due to coronavirus, vendors have suffered financially, and are having to get creative to figure out an income-stream.

You can drive through here, never get out of your car, and get some of those tasty treats usually only offered up at the fair. The offerings here include Spaghetti Eddies, Super Dog on a Stick, Valentino's London Broil, Libby's Soft Serve, Red's Red Apples & Carnival Treats.

For more information, click here.