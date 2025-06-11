'No Kings' protests taking to the streets across Tampa Bay on Saturday

The Brief "No Kings" protesters are taking to the streets across Tampa Bay on Saturday. Protests will be happening across the country as organizers say it's a day of defiance as they plan to take action against authoritarianism. June 14 also coincides with a military parade celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.



Protesters are set to take to the streets across the Tampa Bay Area on Saturday to protest the Trump administration as he celebrates his 79th birthday.

June 14 also coincides with a military parade celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.

"No Kings" protests will be happening across the country as organizers say it's a day of defiance as they plan to take action against authoritarianism.

Local perspective:

Here is a list of protests happening across the Tampa Bay Area on Saturday:

St. Pete : 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Tyrone & 66th St area 6901 22nd Ave N St. Petersburg, FL 33710.

Largo: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Dr. Largo, FL 33771.

Palm Harbor: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at US Highway 19 North & Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684.

Tampa: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Tampa City Hall E Kennedy Blvd. Tampa, FL 33602.

New Port Richey: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at SR 54 & Little Rd Intersection SR 54 and Little Rd. New Port Richey, FL 34655.

Plant City: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the city hall, 302 Reynolds St. Plant City, FL 33563.

Lakeland: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Munn Park 210 E Main St. Lakeland, FL 33801.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by organizers of the "No Kings" protests.

