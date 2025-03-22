View: Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Tampa: HCFR

The Brief HCFR says firefighters knocked down an early morning house fire on Saturday. No one was hurt after residents evacuated after a smoke alarm woke them up, HCFR says. The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to officials.



According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, firefighters battled flames at a housefire in Tampa early Saturday morning.

HCFR says that firefighters were dispatched to 7904 Beasley Road around 4:16 a.m. after being alerted by a smoke alarm company, and a call confirming the flames by a nearby person.

What we know:

According to responding firefighters, all the residents safely evacuated the house after the fire alarm woke them up.

HCFR says firefighters knocked down "heavy flames and smoke" coming from the back of the house using hoses.

According to HCFR, no one was inside the home when they searched it, and no one was hurt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown, but HCFR says it is under investigation.

The fire:

