Non-profit organization collects bikes to refurbish, give away during the holidays

The Tampa Bay chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosted a bicycle collection in various locations across St. Petersburg on Saturday.

It's the newest affiliate of the national non-profit thanks to the work of executive director Randy Hallier, who has a passion for cycling and helping children. He joined volunteers as the organization accepted used bicycles, tricycles and even scooters donated by people that just don't need them anymore.

"There are thousands of kids right here in the St. Petersburg - Tampa area and millions nationwide that have never owned their first bike," Hallier said. "That's what we intend to change."

With the help of volunteers and mechanics, in the coming months, the bikes are refurbished and transformed into fresh rides that will be distributed to local kids in need during giveaways this holiday season.

"We have cleaners, which are basically people looking to clean the bikes, preppers that identify parts that need to be taken off, repair to replace, and then professional bike mechanics at the end doing quality checks for both safety and security for the kids," Hallier added.

Fourteen affiliates across the nation were able to give more than 100,000 bikes away last year. Hallier and Free Bikes 4 Kidz Tampa Bay Board members like Nic Santana, are excited to kick-start the movement in a place that offers great biking weather year-round.

"We have bikes for my daughter already and she loves riding them," Santana said with a smile. "So we figured if we could help out other kids who aren't able to, after seeing the joy she has with hers, we want to get other people involved."

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Tampa Bay is looking for more volunteers to help with cleaning and refurbishments during October and November. No bike mechanic knowledge is necessary.

You can also still donate a bike at their warehouse location.

