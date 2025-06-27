Nonprofit launches disaster home repair pilot program in Polk County

The Brief The Disaster Readiness and Recovery Program repairs and fortifies homes for low-income, elderly, and disabled residents. The nonprofit's goal is to establish a permanent presence in Polk County.



A pilot program that helps families strengthen and repair their homes after disasters is now in Polk County.

After Hurricane Milton, Diane Flood and her husband's roof on their home in Lakeland began leaking.

"We didn't really notice it was that bad until the dry wall started sagging," said Flood.

The backstory:

In April, their insurance claim was rejected so they looked for help elsewhere. They couldn't afford to fix it on their own as they live on a fixed income.

"She's had multiple health problems, and I had a heart valve replacement and two stents, so I'm not able to do work like that," said her husband.

The Floods were referred to the United Way, which worked with the non-profit, Rebuilding Together Greater Florida, and were selected for the new Disaster Readiness and Recovery Program. The program repairs and fortifies homes for low-income, elderly, and disabled residents.

It's funded by corporations, local and national foundations, and local municipalities.

"Making sure we make it as livable as possible for the homeowners to come back because we don't want them to spend months and months in somebody else's house or family members, or hotel where they're completely disconnected from their neighborhood, community and living style," said Jose Garcia , CEO of Rebuilding Together Greater Florida.

The CEO says the need is great in an ever-growing Polk County. They're going to rehab 12 homes to start and have already completed four homes.

In less than a week, the Floods' roof was repaired at no cost. They say they're fortunate the work could be done before this hurricane season gets into full swing.

"It's a blessing for anybody," said Flood. "If you really need it then you can use it. Try it. We didn't think we could do it but it worked out really good."

What's next:

The nonprofit's goal is to establish a permanent presence in Polk County by opening an office and a distribution center.