North Carolina man hospitalized, arrested after failed carjackings in Oldsmar

Pinellas County deputies arrested Andre Johnson, 36, of Hickory, North Carolina, after they say he carjacked a victim, demanded keys from customers and attempted another carjacking.

According to deputies, a 47-year-old woman was at the Oldsmar Circle K/Shell station, located at 3170 Tampa Road in Oldsmar, standing outside the passenger's side of her Mazda 5 SUV pumping gas.

Deputies say during this time, Johnson drove a mini-van into the gas station and parked next to the driver's side of her SUV. Johnson exited his vehicle and entered the driver's door of the SUV, deputies said.

Johnson, realizing the keys were not in the ignition, began demanding and threatening the victim to give him the keys to her car. The victim refused and retreated inside the business to call 911.

Deputies say Johnson fled the gas station on foot and entered the Panera Bread restaurant next-door at 3180 Tampa Road in Oldsmar. Johnson began pacing back and forth, yelling at the manager and the seven customers inside the restaurant that he was not leaving until someone gave him keys to a car.

Johnson threatened the manager and eventually walked out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on scene, Johnson was in the Panera Bread parking lot attempting to carjack a Ford Fusion, driven by a 36-year-old man.

Deputies said Johnson ran around the vehicle to avoid deputies and tried aggressively to open the vehicle's door before fleeing eastbound on foot.

Advertisement

Deputies gave chase and deployed an electronic control weapon in an attempt to stop the fleeing suspect.

Deputies said Johnson was immediately secured by deputies and given medical attention by Oldsmar Fire Rescue. Deputies said Johnson was found to be under the influence of narcotics and was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital.

Johnson is charged with one count of carjacking, one count of false imprisonment, one count of attempted carjacking and one count of resisting without violence.

The incident is under investigation.

