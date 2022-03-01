North Port church raising funds to send supplies for Ukrainians fighting Russian attacks

Luba spends her days volunteering in the kitchen at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port. It’s the only thing that can temporarily distract her from thinking about her two sons who have been called to fight in the Ukrainian army.

Wherever you see Luba, her cell phone isn't far from reach.

"If he have one second, he call me. I have my telephone in my pocket," she said.

She waits for any word from her two sons. Both are officers in the Ukrainian Army Reserve.

When her phone rings, she answers immediately.

"Are you still alive? What’s the situation. I’m ready all the time. He know when he have sometime, if he ring, I answer," she said.

One son is stationed near the boarder of Poland near Livi. Her other son's location cannot be made public. A phone call Tuesday morning put Luba on her own mission in North Port.

Her son asked if she could send military supplies, specifically night vision goggles, bulletproof vests, and helmets.

"He told me, ‘Please, mama, ask if this possible. Please help us,'" she said. "'Lots of people waiting. Defend our country. Everybody. But they don’t have vests, helmet.'"

While prayer remains her outlet, Luba is doing anything she can to help support her sons and those fighting against Russia.

The North Port Ukrainian community will raise funds for the needs of the soldiers, but time is not on their side.

"We need immediately. Now. We need equipment. Because our soldier far and some equipment destroyed. Lots of volunteers waiting to go to war," she said.

As the Russian onslaught continues, Ukrainians stand and fight against Putin.

"We don't know what's in his mind, but we want to be prepared," she said.

Luba prays her son's safety and the resources to protect their country.

"I told them, ‘Please pray.’ I believe in God. It’s first weapon. Please pray. Be safety. God bless you. Take care," she said.

St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port is starting a fund to help the Ukrainian army and their soldiers. For more information or to help call 941-426-7931.

