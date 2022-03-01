'Until we win or until we die': As family prepares to fight in Ukraine, USF student says country is united

A young college student and research assistant at Moffit Cancer Center is having a hard time focusing on her busy life in the United States as family back home in Ukraine battle for their country.

Anna Iermolaieva is a 19-year-old University of South Florida student. She's in her third year studying biomedical sciences.

She grew up in Kozyatyn, a small town in central Ukraine about two hours outside of Kyiv, where her mother is actually the mayor.

While Kozyatyn has not been attacked, Anna's concern hasn't waned.

"I feel so bad, my parents sent me here to study, but I cannot study, I cannot do anything," she said, fighting back tears. "My mom said she's never going to leave."

Anna watches the news every day. Each image is more heartbreaking than the next.

The war is leaving her future plans in jeopardy.

"I really hope I can go back and there will be a place to go back to," she said. "We are fighting back, and we are staying strong, and we're not going to give up until we win or until we die, and we have never been so united, ever."

Anna will be among students rallying in support of her home country outside the USF Marshall Student Center Wednesday night.

