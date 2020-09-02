North Port couple dons dino costumes to greet foster kids after first day of riding the bus

How's this for an afternoon greeting?

A Sarasota County couple wanted to make their foster kids' first day of riding the school bus a memorable one -- by greeting the girls while dressed in T-Rex costumes.

North Port officer Fisher recorded video of Danielle and Sean Butler wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes while waiting at the bus stop.

When the bus dropped their foster daughters off after school, they jumped excitedly as the girls exited.

"Although both girls were mildly embarrassed, they couldn't help but smile," police said.

They added, "Now that's making a difference in a child's life!"