North Port High School chorus teacher arrested, accused of sexual activity with minor

The Brief 51-year-old David Sommer was arrested for 3 counts of lewd and lascivious on a minor and sexual assault. A PCA said Sommer began texting a student in the summer of 2025 after he got her phone number from a camp she attended. North Port Police said there is a possibility of additional victims and they're asking any victim to come forward.



He was put into a position of trust and led North Port High School's chorus.

While they took the stage both locally and nationally, North Port Police said the director, David Sommer, was sexually abusing a student.

Sommer was arrested on Thursday night.

What we know:

On Friday, 51-year-old David Sommer appeared in front of a Sarasota County judge via Zoom.

"You are here on a charge of sexual assault with no bond and 3 charges of lewd and lascivious on a minor," said Judge Erika Quartermaine.

Sommer was given no bond and led away back to jail.

What he's accused of doing made many people sick.

"For a child to be able to have the bravery that this person had to come forward and use her voice is so important, and it doesn’t go unnoticed. This person may have saved others. I don’t want to say maybe this person did save others from falling into the same thing," said Brittany Kammerer, the public information officer for North Port Police.

The backstory:

North Port Police said the sexual activity happened multiple times with a 17-year-old student.

An arrest affidavit said Sommer began texting the student in the summer of 2025.

He received her phone number after she attended a camp he was teaching.

The student told investigators they texted about normal everyday things, which turned into personal matters and sexual experiences.

The affidavit said Sommer asked the student to send him photos while performing sexual acts.

She told investigators Sommer began getting physical with her on March 11.

"Right now we believe it is one student, but we are hoping anyone that has had similar instances to come forward with the information," said Kammerer.

Court documents show the parents of the student learned what was happening after reading her diary.

They informed Sarasota County Schools and an investigation started with the Sarasota County Schools Police Department and North Port Police.

What they're saying:

"It just makes you feel eww…icky. Sad. Very icky. That’s a grown man," said Callysta Gastis, and Adelina Jones.

Callysta Gastis and Adelina Jones graduated from North Port High School last year.

Jones said she had Sommer as her chorus teacher.

"Sometimes, whenever we were on stage, he would do this to us girls. He did to me all the time. Me and this other girl, he would try to correct us and lean. Very touchy. He would go around and for phone numbers of the choir girls, especially of the girls. That way I could get in contact with you for the concert and attire," she recalled.

The girls said what happened, sadly doesn't shock them.

North Port Police said anyone who was a victim needs to come forward.

"There is a possibility that there is more victims. That’s why we want people to understand that this is a safe space and that they did nothing wrong, and they need to come forward, so something like this doesn’t happen again," said Kammerer.

What's next:

North Port Police are asking any other victims to come forward.

Sommer will be back in Sarasota County court on April 3rd for a pre-trial detention hearing.

In a statement, Superintendent Terry Connor said, "It's the district's responsibility to protect every student, and they will not compromise on that."

If you or someone you know has been affected, contact North Port Police at 941-429-7300.