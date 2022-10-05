North Port hopes 'Operation Blue Roof' will help residents dealing with roof damage after Ian

The City of North Port is hoping Operation Blue Roof will help residents dealing with roof damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Turn down any North Port street, and you are bound to find roofs damaged by the storm. The free federal program is working to protect property and allow residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

The Blue Roof program is available to primary homeowners and residents with no more than 50% of the roof frame damaged. The framing must support plastic sheeting as a temporary repair and be able to provide safe shelter.

"What it is its temporary roof covering to prevent any further roof damage from reoccurring," said North port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan. "They use a fiber reinforced material to go in and cover the roofs to keep it from being damaged any more as far as the interior."

The city and many are trying to remain positive while recovery effort get underway. A call center has fielded more than 3,000 calls since last weekend.

"This room has become way more than a call center. It’s a group of employees trying to help their residents within the community," said Tammie Wichers.

To sign up for Operation Blue Roof, visit BlueRoof.us or call 888-766-3258. The online process takes five minutes or less, and if you call, the process could take up to 20 minutes. Hours of operation for the phone line are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.