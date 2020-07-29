Expand / Collapse search

North Port officer-involved shooting leads to death of suspect, officials say

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will be investigating a deadly shooting involving North Port police, officials announced Wednesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, North Port police responded  to 1901 Mossy Oak Drive after receiving a report of a man making suicidal threats and possible gunshots. 

When officers arrived, they said the suspect reached for a handgun in his waistband and pointed it at two officers. As a result, officials said they fired their agency-issued weapons. 

The man, identified as 47-year-old Howard Owens, died at the scene.

Investigators said Owens previously stated he wanted officers to shoot him and threatened to use a weapon to force them to do it. 

There were no other reported injuries. 
 