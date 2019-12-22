North Port police searching for teen last seen at convenience store

article

The North Port Police Department is asking for help locating 17-year-old Katie Sims.

Officers said she was last seen on Dec. 19 at the Circle K located at 1085 Grand Venture Drive in North Port.

According to police, Sims is pictured walking to a black SUV around 4 a.m.

Police said her blue and white BMX bicycle with a red wheel is also missing from her home.

Sims is 4’8” tall, 115lbs, short dirty blonde hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing black pants and a camouflage shirt, police said.

Sims has been entered into all necessary missing children platforms and databases.



If you have any information, you are asked to contact Det. Michael Mills at 941-628-8315.

